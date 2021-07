An Inspiring Book By Priscilla Wachira, Daughter of Dr Solomon Waigwa

What comes to mind when you think of the best version of yourself? Is it having a new wardrobe, an expensive car, or a huge following on social media?

Our society prioritizes having such achievements as the proof of having it all together. But do we really have it all together? Or are we using these external motivations to avoid healing from the negative experiences of our life?

Launching Tuesday August 3rd, is Ms. Priscilla Wachira’s new book titled Seated: My Journey to Becoming that explores many of those soul-searching questions, that we tend to ask ourselves daily. This book dares you to begin the process of moving through and not past the pivotal negative experiences of your life amidst the temptation to retreat or give up.

Also, Ms. Wachira openly shares her journey of BEcoming and how she navigated the painful revelation of living a double life to now owning her story through courage, empathy, and vulnerability. She believes that it’s only when you surrender yourself to the process and let God in, that you can:

1. Find the courage to heal from your pain.

2. Discover powerful lessons from your past.

3. Flourish and become the man/woman God created you to be.

In closing, the vision and completion of this book was made possible by the guidance and encouragement of Mr. Roy Kamau: Author and founder of GREAT Books.

Mr. Kamau passionately helps faith leaders to impact their audience by providing a 90-day solution with intentional, one on one coaching on how to write, edit, and publish life-changing books. With already 15 published and 5 bestselling authors under his belt, Mr. Kamau continues to partner with aspiring authors to bring their stories to the world!

To read a sample of the book visit www.iamseated.com

Copies will be available for purchase on August 3rd wherever books are sold.

(Amazon, Barnes and Noble, & etc..)

To learn more about GREAT Books visit: www.roykamau.org/authorprogram

