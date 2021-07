Death Announcement Of Samuel Ngugi Mbarathi Of Los Angeles CA

Samuel Ngugi Mbarathi 32, Formally of Dallas Tx passed away on Sunday 07/25/2021 in Los Angeles ,Orange County. He was born to the parentage of the Late Rev. Daniel Ngugi Mbarathi and Mrs. Jane Wanjira Mbarathi.

- Advertisement -

We continue to be amazed by the love and encouragement shown towards the Mbarathi family of Irving, TX as we mourn the loss of their son Mr. Samuel Ngugi Mbarathi. Samuel was the first born son of the late Rev. Daniel Mbarathi and Mrs. Jane Mbarathi, brother to Faith and Philip Mbarathi.

Let us continue supporting this family both in prayers and financially. We are hoping to pay our last respect as we lay him to rest this coming Saturday 07/31/2021.

* Our current budget is at $15,000.

May our Father in heaven reward you as you stretch out your hands to bless this family.

■Funeral: THIS Saturday 7/31/21

■Budget: $15,000

*Giving details:*

ZELLE: Jane Mbarathi +1(423)8172942

CASHAPP: 940-273-3209 $Rhemagospelchurch

CASHAPP: Isaac Ng’anga

+1 (423) 276-4646

Mpesa 0793296736 (JesseNjogu)

For each, please put “Samuel/Mbarathis Support” on memo

*FUNERAL DETAILS:

*Church Service @11am*

UIF Church

7321 Lola Dr,Fort Worth, TX 76180

*Cemetery Service @2:00 pm*

Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens

400 Freeport Pkwy,Coppell,TX

*Reminders:*

●Daily Maombolezi @7:30pm (Central Time)

●Join Support Group

Death Announcement Of Samuel Ngugi Mbarathi Of Los Angeles CA