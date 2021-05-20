Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles Approved To Process New Passports

Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles Approved To Process New Passports

The Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles has been approved by the Government to process the new generation passports. As we embark on the process of setting up the infrastructure, we call on Kenyans to be patient as you will be advised on when the e-passport system in LA is up & running.

OFFICE LOCATION

  •  Kenya Consulate General in Los Angeles
    3550 Wilshire Boulevard, suite 1900,
    Los Angeles, California 90010
  •  (213) 302-2580
  •  (213) 302-2653
  •  (213) 302-2428
  •  (213) 529-4037

CONTACT US

OFFICE HOURS

  • (Summer) Mon-Thr: 9am-5pm, Fri: 9am to 1pm
  • (Winter) Mon-Thr: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am to 1pm
  • Public Hours: Mon-Thr: 9.30 a.m – 12:30 p.m, 2.00 p.m – 3.30 p.m, Fri: 9:30am – 12:30pm

Amb. Njeri Njiiri Karago, (HSC)

Consul General.

https://kenyaconsulatela.com/

 

