Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles Approved To Process New Passports

The Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles has been approved by the Government to process the new generation passports. As we embark on the process of setting up the infrastructure, we call on Kenyans to be patient as you will be advised on when the e-passport system in LA is up & running.

OFFICE LOCATION

Kenya Consulate General in Los Angeles 3550 Wilshire Boulevard, suite 1900, Los Angeles, California 90010 (213) 302-2580

[email protected] [email protected] OFFICE HOURS (Summer) Mon-Thr: 9am-5pm, Fri: 9am to 1pm

(Winter) Mon-Thr: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am to 1pm

Public Hours: Mon-Thr: 9.30 a.m – 12:30 p.m, 2.00 p.m – 3.30 p.m, Fri: 9:30am – 12:30pm Amb. Njeri Njiiri Karago, (HSC) Consul General. https://kenyaconsulatela.com/