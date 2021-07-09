German-based Kenyan Songstress Pety Nila Shakes World with New Song

Pety Nila was once a housemaid in Nairobi but decided to chase her passion for music which saw her become a world-acclaimed star. Today, she is one of the few Kenyan songstresses flying the country’s flag up high in the international arena. Nila released her latest song Utaniua recently and moved many people who were touched by her lyrical prowess.

Kenya, leave alone the international music scene is characterized by cut-throat competition from various artists who are trying to cut a niche for themselves.

It is even crazier when the artists are women who are fighting so hard to have a say in the male-dominated industry. However, a German-based Kenyan songstress Pety Nila refused to let her male counterparts walk over her with the release of a couple of songs that are currently making ripples on the airwaves.

Pety, who is married to a German man and operates from the country has been dropping hits after hits, all in a bid to make a mark in the local and international music scene. TUKO.co.ke understands, Pety, just like many young musicians suffered a lot while in Kenya but did not let her challenges swallow her.

Before leaving Kenya for Germany where she is currently thriving, Pety Nila was your ordinary Kenyan girl who was once a housemaid in Nairobi. From her humble beginnings, Pety Nila worked on her craft (music) and caught the attention of many people across the world who have been following her music and life in general.

