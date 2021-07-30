Kenyan Boxer Nick Okoth’s apology for missing medal at the Olympics goes viral

A video of the popular Kenyan Boxer Nick Okoth offering an emotional apology to Kenyans after losing a medal at the Tokyo Olympics hit the internet and went viral.

In the video trending on social media platforms, the boxer spoke in Sheng during a media interview in Tokyo.

Sheng is a hybrid language rapidly growing among the youth in Kenya.

Nafeel uyu msee

But I am happy aliamua kupeana Interview in Swahili more so sheng.

Hakuna haja ya kuforce ngosopic.twitter.com/2qCGmSrA7P — Hum Babah (@IamHumbaba) July 29, 2021

Okoth broke down to tears shortly after his defeat as he could not believe he lost the game he was determined to win.

“Round one nimengáng’na poa. Juu ni jamaa, yeye hanijui, mimi namuonanga akicheza ye huanga anakimbiza watu wake. Kumuangaliangalia na mi nilikua napanga game ya mine. Hiyo round one ikiisha hivi nilikua nimemfeel coach akaniambi niko chini.

“Kurudi ya pili nikaona kumbe ni mtu hayuko, hayuko kabisa, nikamaliza hiyo round ya pili coach akaniambi nimechukua game. Alafu kidogo round ya tatu nimemaliza nimejua nimeshinda game lakini kidogo huamuzi nikaskia ameshinda,” Okoth narrated.

It was a bitter, difficult ending for the 39-year-old boxer.

It is not clear whether he will hang up his gloves following the defeat at the Olympics at the hands of Mongolia’s Erdenebatyn Tsendbaatar.

Okoth believed he won the match which was awarded 3-2 to the Mongolian.

“Nilikua natarajia kushinda juu hata yeye alikuwa amejua nimemshinda. But juu ashaamua wacha niachie mungu juu anajua ni kwa nini. Haki poleni kwa mafans na Wakenya” Okoth apologized.

