Raila Odinga Reveals He Has Different Plan if Court Rejects BBI

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hinted at having an alternative plan should the Court of Appeal uphold the High Court ruling that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The BBI proponents would be expected to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Appellate Court’s decision. However, if litigation fails, Odinga announced that the team was already contemplating and analysing a different approach to enacting the initiative.

Synonymous with his style of keeping Kenyans anxious over his plans and political cards, the enigma declined to reveal his plans.

The former Prime Minister spoke at the burial of Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro’s uncle – Mzee Japhet Mung’aro – in Malindi on Tuesday, July 20.

“Should the courts dismiss the BBI appeal, we have an alternative route to effecting the constitutional reforms,” he stated.

He, nonetheless, reiterated that the clamour for a constitutional amendment and the referendum was timely and inevitable, declaring that “BBI remains unstoppable, no matter what happens.”

Raila was received at the funeral by CAS Mung’aro who thanked him and other dignitaries for condoling with the family.

The Court of Appeal led by President Justice Daniel Musinga is expected to deliver its ruling on August 20, after listening to the appeal between June 29 and July 2.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila are hopeful that the seven-judge bench would overturn the High Court ruling. The bench comprises Justice Musinga, Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale and Francis Tuiyott.

The IEBC, on Wednesday, July 14, called for tenders on the supply of ballot papers for the 2022 General Elections and a possible referendum.

Deputy President William Ruto, his allies and Linda Katiba Movement have, however, insisted that BBI does not reflect the interest of Kenyans who prioritise economic recovery.

“We should forget about it and focus on building our economy. That way, we will fight the biting effects of poverty,” Ruto argued. He was among the first leaders to celebrate when the High Court declared the initiative null and void.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/