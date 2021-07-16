Shock for Jubilee as UDA John Njuguna Wanjiku wins Kiambaa MP seat

A spot check by Nation.Africa across various polling stations indicated majority of young voters had shunned the exercise, with mostly elderly people streaming in.

Gacii open market polling station was virtually empty for the better part of the day.

In the afternoon, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh could be seen making frantic calls, complaining that the voter turnout was low.

IEBC clerks turned away some young people who were either too drunk to vote or had come to vote using the Huduma Namba card instead of the national identity card.

‘Hustler’

The Kiambaa MP race attracted eight candidates: Kariri Njama (Jubilee Party), Joe Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (Peoples Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), Koromo Muchugi (Federal Party Kenya), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU) and Njoroge Ngugi (TND Party).

Previously UDA had described the poll winner, Mr Wanjiku, who is a businessman with interests in car importation, as a young hustler.

“For the first time, there is a party that has deliberate representation of all hustlers. This has been affirmed by the choice of our candidates…Njuguna wa Wanjiku, is a young hustler, a child of a single mother,” UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said.

Mr Njama, who came in second, is a businessman who runs a security supply and consultancy firm.