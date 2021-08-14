Death Announcement of Jackson Kamere, father to Penny Meria Of TX

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing

of Retired Elder Jackson Samuel Kamau Kamere for his heavenly home on 11th August

2021.

- Advertisement -

Son of the late Simon Kamere Ribiro and Peninnah Njeri Kamere of Githunguri Town.

Loving husband of the late Retired Elder Naomi Wangui Kamere. Brother of the late

Attorney General Joseph Kamau Kamere, the late Naomi Wangari, the late Paul Ndungu,

the late Grace Gathoni, Margaret Njoki, Joyce Mumbi, the late Monica Wanjiku and Cannon Isaac Ribiro.

He was the beloved dad of Penny and Joseph Meria (USA), Timothy Kamere, the late

Capt. Solomon and Shikoh Mburu Kamere, Pauline Kamere (USA), Dorcas Kamere

(USA), Bob Mbugua and Peter Gathua. Doting grandpa of Brian, Ashley and Destiny

Meria, Maxwell Kamau, Kamau and Mali Mburu, and Anne, Dennis, Stella, Annie and

Boaz Mbugua. Cherished brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Friends and family are meeting at 4pm daily at the family home in Dagoretti (Border Post).

A prayer service will be held on Sunday 15

th August 2021 at 3pm at the same venue. The

celebration service and interment will be held on Thursday August 19th at 10:30am at

P.C.E.A Church of the Torch Thogoto and thereafter burial at the church cemetery.

Burial contributions can be sent via Mpesa to 0740 959 745 (Pauline Kamere).

Psalm 115:1 – Not to us, O LORD, not to us but to your name be the glory, because

of your love and faithfulness.

Death Announcement of Jackson Kamere, father to Penny Meria Of TX