Optiven Foundation celebrates #WorldHumanitarianDay in Prison



Today we praise our true life heroes in their selfless service at Kenya’s top Correctional Facilities. Optiven foundation visited prison officers at Langata Women Prison and Kamiti Maximum Prison, commending their purest service in working towards the welfare of the society. This humanitarian day, let’s pledge to live this passion & forever serve humanity.

#WorldHumanitarianDay

#EmpoweringCommunities

#EyesOnTheCommunity

Partner with Optiven Foundation to empower and transform the society

Mpesa Pay bill : 898 630

Account Name : Donation

Talk to Us

+254 718 776 033

Email : [email protected]

