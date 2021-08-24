Uhuru Joins Raila in Zambia to attend swearing-in of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined ODM Leader Raila Odinga in attending the swearing-in of Zambia’s President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema in the Southern African country’s capital – Lusaka.

President Kenyatta arrived in Zambia on Tuesday afternoon, August 24, and proceeded to the National Heroes Stadium where the inauguration took place.

Raila had preceded Uhuru on Monday evening when he arrived in Lusaka to attend the function.

Hilechima was declared Zambia’s President-elect after a contested General Election held last week.

“It will be a great day for the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole to witness a seamless transfer of power as envisaged by the democratic process,” Raila stated in a statement released on Monday.

The former prime Minister’s arrival in Zambia had raised questions on whether he was attending the ceremony as a government representative, a party representative or in his personal capacity.

However, the Zambia inauguration committee later explained that President Kenyatta would represent Kenya in an official capacity while Raila was part of Opposition Leaders from around the continent who had been asked to grace the occasion.

The ODM leader was invited alongside firebrand South African Politician Julius Malema, Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Nelson Chamisa, among others.

59-year-old Hichilema served as Zambia’s Opposition Leader for many years – most recently under incumbent President Edgar Lungu who lost last week’s election.

Other heads of state that attended the ceremony include those of Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi and DRC.

Hilechima has also invited dignitaries from the United Kingdom, USA, Saudi Arabia and Ghana. Former heads of state and opposition leaders have also been invited to the ceremony.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

