VIDEO: Why The Kenya Airlift Program Was Formed-Bob Mwiti

For several years after my graduation in the US with a master’s degree, I was constantly disturbed by the many challenges that international students usually face at school and after they are done with their studies. I personally came face to face with this reality when I couldn’t secure a well-paying stable job after my graduate studies.

Luckily, with some networking, I would later join the tech industry and as they say, the rest is history. The Kenya Airlift Program was born out of such setbacks. Our story is now written on the wall and continues to transform the lives of many. In my candid interview with Jacky Ayegba, I lay it bare on everything that has defined our journey and the future outlook of the program

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

