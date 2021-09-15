Rich Kenyan Kids: Inside Glamorous Life of Kabogo’s Son Alvin Kabogo

Alvin Kabogo is the last-born son of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo. He is known to many for his flashy lifestyle and is considered one of the “rich kids” in the country.

Well, being the son of the former Kiambu governor, a man identified as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country, with investments cutting across various sectors of the economy, Alvin’s lifestyle is justified.

Alvin attended the University of Brighton and graduated in 2016 with a BSc Hons in Business with Marketing. He also attended the University of Westminster, where he also graduated with a degree in a marketing-related course.

He later attended the University of London where he graduated on November 25, 2019, with a Master’s degree in Marketing Management.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that non-UK students at the institution paid school fees amounting to around Ksh10 million per year.

When he was not in school, the young Kabogo spent most of his time with friends and family, sharing every moment with his followers on social media.

The young Kabogo is not shy of sharing his personal life on social media, neither is he ashamed of flaunting his father’s riches.

On his Instagram page, one can find images that portray nothing short of a princely living. On a regular basis, Alvin shares tidbits of a life only a few Kenyans can ever experience.

The former governor’s son enjoys traveling around the world in the company of friends. His social media pages are testament to the extravagant, luxurious, and exquisite parties he enjoys.

He enjoys time on yachts, private jets touring the world and is reported to boast a luxurious fleet of cars. Alvin is considered one of Kenya’s rich kids.

In one of his many social media posts, Alvin shared a screenshots of a conversation between him and a friend in which they were organizing a trip to Dubai, that would cost Ksh600,000.

In May 2020, he shared a video on Instagram, taking his followers on a trip of their lavish home. The multi-million house boasts a private swimming pool that lies on a well-manicured ever green lawn.

The compound also has a manmade dam.

According to the video seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, the house boasts an amazing interior décor. As the video advances, he shows his fans the meal is enjoys with his billionaire father.

Locally, Alvin enjoys his time hopping from one high-end hotel in Nairobi to another, or scuba diving in Diani, Mombasa.

On occasion, he has been spotted clubbing with his father at popular joints in Nairobi.

According to a piece aired by Citizen TV’s Viusasa in January 2020, the young man enjoys driving around Windsor Country Club and Golf Resort in a Ksh20 million Lexus GX 460.

The governor’s son has been spotted wearing designer Gucci sneakers estimated to cost around Ksh250,000. He has also been seen wearing a Hublot Big Bang watch which goes for about Ksh800,000 to Ksh1 million.

According to reports, Alvin works for his father’s real estate company that is currently developing residential homes off Kiambu Road.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

