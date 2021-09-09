VIDEO: Out & About Kenya Airlift Team Bonding Moments

Our bonding moments were awesomely crazy! Few days after getting used to each other, the abunuwasis and kasukus couldn’t hold the jokes and dramas any longer. The way they literally cracked everyone’s ribs; you could have thought that they were working on some remunerations. I think it’s the joy of finally being in America after months and years of toiling hard.

There is a feeling of great fulfillment in achieving. This was eminently reflected in their faces as they laughed their hearts out on some of their craziest experiences. Formality aside, this video will show you the other side of our serious demeanors! Bonding moments hazitakangi makasiriko!

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

