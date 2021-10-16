Fantastic Sunset Interview By The Lake At Saint Leo University

What strikes you more when you visit Saint Leo University in Florida, where some of the Kenya Airlift Program students are attending, is it’s beauty.

You can imagine having to wake up every day to the view of an alluring lake that is part of the school.

Around the lake is a vintage point for bird watching and a clear view of magnificent sunsets that roam when darkness encroaches.

As I took some time off to see the progress of our students enrolled at the school, we could not avoid holding our thrilling interview by the lake as we enjoyed the scenic beauty of the place.

Sit, relax, and enjoy the watch!

