Fusion Capital Donates Ksh 1 Million To Optiven Group Foundation

Leading Real Estate Developer and Private Equity Firm Fusion Capital has today made a donation of one million shillings to the Optiven Group Foundation. The cheque signing ceremony was held at the offices of the Optiven Group Foundation and graced by Mr. Daniel Kamau, the Chief Executive Officer at Fusion Capital.

The event was hosted by Mr. George Wachiuri, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Optiven Group Foundation. The donation is the second by Fusion Capital to the Optiven Group Foundation, following a similar fete in the year 2020. The donation will be channeled to cater for the education pillar of the Optiven Group Foundation, under which is the Soaring Eagles Scholarship Program SESP.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kamau advised that there is need for corporates to relook at their philanthropy strategy and be in tandem with the current trends which he said were based on true philanthropy. He added that, “Fusion Capital believes in being compassionate to those in need around us and philanthropy then lends the account for love to others as it touches the lives making an impact that lasts in a big way”.

Kamau noted that while many philanthropists have pegged their giving on the notion of ‘gift economics’, true philanthropy embraces the maxim that doing good where a one invests is the true impact that makes a difference in our offices. His sentiments were echoed by James Maclean, Executive Director for Real Estate at Fusion Capital who quoted Benjamin Franklin saying that, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

Mr. Wachiuri who was speaking on behalf of the Optiven Foundation advised that the donation by Fusion Capital will all be utilized in educating children that are deserving across the country. He added that all donations are used directly to assist the beneficiaries during their studies in high school and transitioning them to the tertiary institutions being in the pipeline.

Wachiuri said, “our desire is to transition majority of the cohorts to tertiary and TVET institutions in the future because of the important role graduates of these institutions play in the society. We recognize the reality that although not all of them will make it to university, we have a great chance to make them profitable members of the society after they graduate from TVET.” He reiterated the need to include the boy child in equal measure noting that the result is a balanced society where both men and women are moving at the same pace.

Dave Odiwuor, a beneficiary of the SESP and a former student of Maranda High School, appreciated the opportunity to complete his studies. Currently interning at the Optiven Group Foundation, is also a student at the University of Nairobi, Medical School. To Fusion Capital, Odiwuor thanked them for their support noting that it is making a marked difference.

Agnes Muthoni a beneficiary of SESP from 2017, who attended Chuka Girls School and is currently The Cooperative University of Kenya. She expressed her gratitude towards the opportunity to complete. Ann Nyaga, a Cordinator with the Optiven Group Foundation added that the partnership with Fusion Capital had borne fruits that are evident in the lives of the beneficiaries, the families they come from and the society as a whole.

ABOUT FUSION CAPITAL

Fusion is a Private Equity Firm focused on Real Estate investment and Fund Management based in East Africa, that was founded in 2006. Over the years it has grown into a leading and pioneering Real Estate and Fund Management firm in East Africa. It provides services in African Real Estate and Fund Management. It aims at serving the needs of this fast developing market by creating outstanding buildings for people to live, work and relax in.

Physical Address: 4th Avenue Towers, 20th Floor, Fourth Ngong Avenue

Tel: 254 (20) 2710149 /53

Website: https://www.fusioncapital.com

ABOUT OPTIVEN GROUP FOUNDATION | Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme

Under the programme, the beneficiaries of the Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme SESP are provided with support through the Optiven Group Foundation to enable them attend school and have an opportune benefit of being educated. The interventions focus not only on the education needs, but a keen consideration of the psychosocial needs of the beneficiaries to enable them continue with their education. The programme is widespread through the counties where a majority of students have been mentored, guided, counselled and motivated to continue in their quest for education.

Partner with us in this noble course

Through donating to our Mpesa PayBill 898 630

Call us: +254 718 776 033

