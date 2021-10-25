Kenyan Diaspora Professor Dr Wanja Ogongi summer experience in Kenya

Dr. Wanja Ogongi, Assistant Professor of Social Work at Millersville University, spent the

summer in her native country of Kenya engaged in several scholarship activities. As the main

reason for her travel, Ogongi developed curricula for new social work programs at Chuka

University in Kenya, as part of the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program (CADFP).

This is the first fellowship Ogongi has earned through the program.

Ogongi worked in partnership with Dr. Christopher Kiboro who hosted her at Chuka University

in Kenya. They collaboratively applied for the Carnegie Fellowship and were awarded this grant

that allowed them to co-develop curricula for new Baccalaureate and Master programs in Social

Work at Chuka University.

Prior to embarking on this project, Ogongi established relationships and gathered preliminary

data from social work educators in Kenya in collaboration with the Association of Social Work

Educators in Kenya (ASWEK). Ogongi organized and participated in several virtual workshops

with social work educators from the East African region to gather data on perceived gaps in

social work education in the region.

Once in Kenya, Ogongi organized and served as a panelist on a session titled “The Making of a

Culturally Relevant Social Work Curriculum in Kenya”, an event that was well attended and

attracted many social work educators and practitioners from all over the country. This discussion

generated valuable debate that added a lot of value to the curriculum development and review

process.

As a result of the above activities, Dr. Ogongi and her host successfully developed and delivered

a robust and visionary Baccalaureate and Masters curricula in social work that aligns with the

requirements of the Kenya Commission of University Education (CUE) Accreditation Standards

to the Chuka University administration and senate. The curriculum has incorporated current

societal needs and interests and will give Chuka University a competitive edge once it is

implemented in 2022. Ogongi also donated several textbooks as starter resources for the faculty

and students of these two new programs. Drs. Ogongi and Kiboro will continue to work together

to successfully launch the social work program and device mechanisms for its sustainability.

In addition to curricula development, Ogongi mentored graduate students and is currently

serving as a theses supervisor for two Masters level students at Chuka University. Ogongi will

continue to support these two students and anticipates that this will be an ongoing engagement

that will continue until the students graduate.

During her summer in Kenya, Ogongi also established relationships with social work educators

from several other institutions. She delivered a public lecture at the Technical University of

Kenya titled “Reflections in Social Work Field Education and Supervision”, and initiated

research collaborations with several other social work educators.

Although she has returned to the states Ogongi will continue to collaborate with Kenyan social

work educators to enhance and transform the fast-growing profession of social work. Ogongi is

co-chairing an Inaugural International Social Work Conference hosted by the Association of

Social Work Educators in Kenya which will be held in Kenya in May 2022. Ogongi states “This

is the first international social work conference in Kenya, and I’m honored to co-chair and

represent the Millersville School of Social Work in it. My participation in the CADFP fellowship

and the opportunities that have come with it will not only benefit me, but also my students and

Millersville University at large.”

About the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program

CADFP, now in its seventh year, is designed to increase Africa’s brain circulation, build capacity

at the host institutions, and develop long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations between

universities in Africa and universities in the United States and Canada. It is funded by Carnegie

Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in

collaboration with United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in Nairobi,

Kenya, which coordinates the activities of the Advisory Council. A total of 527 African Diaspora

Fellowships have been awarded for scholars to travel to Africa since the program’s start in 2013.

