New details of Kenyan woman Who Committed Suicide with Her Boyfriend

New details have emerged of the Kenyan woman Who Committed Suicide with Her Boyfriend by jumping from an apartment’s fifth floor in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

According to neighbors, the man identified as Rastaman was the first to jump off the apartment, after which his girlfriend Lucy Nyokabi followed.

According to one of the neighbors, prior to jumping, the lady showed some signs of panic as she shouted “Mimi nakufwata”, her last words before she fell on the ground with a thud.

On Saturday, the DCI reported that the two lovers whose bodies had multiple fractures jumped from one of the apartment’s bedroom’s at 3am.

“According to the apartment’s guard, he heard a loud bang in the backyard, followed by the deafening noise of a car alarm that immediately went off. The guard went round to check what was happening, only to be confronted by the sight of a man’s naked body, lying on the ground. As he pondered his next move, a second body this time belonging to a woman landed on his feet with a thud!

“Shocked at the sight of falling human beings, the guard immediately took flight engulfed in fear, towards Mtwapa police station. On arrival, the bewildered guard told detectives that there were ‘falling ghosts’ at his place of work,” DCI narrated.

According to the DCI, the two had been involved in a heated fight before they decided to jump off.

“The bedroom’s floor was flooded with blood while a glass table in the living room had been shattered,” DCI said in a statement.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

