It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of Jeffat Kasyoka Muema Fondly known as Kass of Nakuru, Kenya.

After a long illness bravely fought, he passed away peacefully on Friday November 19, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory, Dad; Peter Muema; a loving daughter, Nana; Sisters; Jenny Ngugi, Betty Muema , Jane Musembi & Angela Williams; Brothers; Joshua Musembi, John Ngotho, Casey, David Madumadu & Steve Mwema.

The family will host a zoom memorial service on Sunday 11/28/2021 from 6:00PM – 7:00PM US Eastern Standard time. See zoom link below .

The family appreciates and requests your prayers and expressions of love.

Cash App $JennyNgugi

For more information please contact;

John Ngotho 240 224 6848

David Madumadu. 203 727 3477

Steve Mwema 301 461 9238

Simon Kiragu 302 230 6666

Martin Acadeus 202 713 0665

Jenny Ngugi 240 441 5232

You can also join Kass Memorial WhatsApp group via the link below;

Death Announcement Of Jeffat Kasyoka Muema brother to Jenny, Betty & Steve of Germantown MD