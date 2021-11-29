Death Announcement Of Mama Rosebella Mudavadi Of Virginia
It’s with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce death of our beloved mom, Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, family matriarch and widow of the late Hon. Moses Mudavadi. Mama Rosebella passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 in Virginia, USA.
Mama Rosebella Mudavadi was the stepmother of ANC Party Leader and former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.
The family would appreciate any form of financial support.
Contributions can be sent via Zelle or Cashapp to Imali Mudavadi.
Cashapp: $ImaliM
Zelle: 301-523-8664/[email protected]
We thank you all in advance in these trying times. May God Bless you.
More announcements and funeral arrangements to follow. Please keep the family in prayer.
Sincerely,
Catherine Mudavadi: 240-749-0697
Reba Mudavadi: 703-868-9843
Janet Mudavadi : 716- 990-5781
Imali Mudavadi: 301-523-8664
Brian Mudavadi: 443 -922-4571
Christina Chebet: 570- 502-3921
Andrew Boiywa: 843 -817-4957
Monalisa Mbaitsi: 703-765-4728
Ciku S. Kimari: 786-495-2113
