Death Announcement Of Mama Rosebella Mudavadi Of Virginia

It’s with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce death of our beloved mom, Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, family matriarch and widow of the late Hon. Moses Mudavadi. Mama Rosebella passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 in Virginia, USA.

Mama Rosebella Mudavadi was the stepmother of ANC Party Leader and former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

The family would appreciate any form of financial support.

Contributions can be sent via Zelle or Cashapp to Imali Mudavadi.

Cashapp: $ImaliM

Zelle: 301-523-8664/[email protected]

We thank you all in advance in these trying times. May God Bless you.

More announcements and funeral arrangements to follow. Please keep the family in prayer.

Sincerely,

Catherine Mudavadi: 240-749-0697

Reba Mudavadi: 703-868-9843

Janet Mudavadi : 716- 990-5781

Imali Mudavadi: 301-523-8664

Brian Mudavadi: 443 -922-4571

Christina Chebet: 570- 502-3921

Andrew Boiywa: 843 -817-4957

Monalisa Mbaitsi: 703-765-4728

Ciku S. Kimari: 786-495-2113

