Death Announcement Of Michael Njonge of Marietta Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger
We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Mr. Michael Njonge of Marietta Georgia that occurred on 11/11/2021. He was the Husband to Jacinta Njonge of Seattle, Father to Cathrine Njonge,Andrew Njonge, Locky Njonge ,Jane Njonge , Daniel Njonge,Simon Njonge and the late Irene Njonge. Grand father to Arianna Njonge , Darnell Fisher , Patricia Nganga,Jeremy Njonge  and the late Joanne Muthoni

We need your prayers and financial support during this difficult period.

 Contact information:
– Andrew Njonge
*Zelle : 2533535957
*Cash app $2533535957
– Jane Njonge Fisher :
*Zelle – 4708653025
*Cash app – 4708653025
-Locky Njonge:
*cell – 2535768832
Address:
83 Barrington place
Marietta Ga 30066
 *May mzee Njonge RIP.*

 

