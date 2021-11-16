Death Announcement Of Michael Njonge of Marietta Georgia 

We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Mr. Michael Njonge of Marietta Georgia that occurred on 11/11/2021. He was the Husband to Jacinta Njonge of Seattle, Father to Cathrine Njonge,Andrew Njonge, Locky Njonge ,Jane Njonge , Daniel Njonge,Simon Njonge and the late Irene Njonge. Grand father to Arianna Njonge , Darnell Fisher , Patricia Nganga,Jeremy Njonge and the late Joanne Muthoni