Death Announcement Of Stanley Njaramba Of Woodford, London

Death Announcement Of Stanley Njaramba Of Woodford, LondonIt is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing away of our dear brother Stanley Njaramba of Woodford, London, UK on Monday 8th November 2021.
The late Stanley Njaramba Son to Samuel Maina and the late Esther Wangui. Husband to Stella Njaramba of Woodford UK, son inlaw to late John kinuthia and late Margaret Wangui kinuthia brother to Anne Nyambura, Peter Mwangi, Grace Muthoni, Paul Gichuki, Daniel Mugo, Julia Wangari, Susan Wambui and Miriam Muringi. Brother in-law to Lydia Kinuthia UK and Edward Kimathi UK. Uncle to Wesley Kimathi among others.

Those wishing to help the family financially can do so through:

Barclays Bank
Elizabeth Mtii
A/C 40084417
S/c 20 67 90

Mpesa- Lydia Kinuthia 0724609952

For more information please contact Mr. Joseph Koimburi on 07931490469.

