How to move yourself forward-Express patience, relax and be yourself

It is common knowledge that all of us are born with the capacity to move forward. It is also true that none of us is born static and all of have are abled with capability. But how do we do this

Express patience, relax and be yourself. This will help you avoid getting annoyed and being impatient. For example in a fit of anger, count one to ten, do not overreact and do things that help you to test your waiting capacity. By doing this you gain the benefit of

Reading a difficult to read book

Practice resilience

Be accommodating of other people and their opinions

Be tolerant of others

And there’s a number of ways to use faith to go forward

Pray

Solitude

Philanthropy

Network

Read widely

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

