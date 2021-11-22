Kenyan-born Michael Matthews shining in US heading elite air force unit

Michael Matthews, a Kenyan-born is now living his dream heading one of the elite crew in the United States of America air force unit.

Airman 1st Class Matthews is the crew chief of the C-130 unit in the US Air Force. He serves in the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.

- Advertisement -

Matthews’ mission includes bringing supplies, people, and other resources to Kenya. Matthews has been deployed to Djibouti, Africa, with the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where he finally had the opportunity to return to Kenya.

Matthews fled the country at the age of five with his nine other siblings. They were forced out of the country due to their family issues and domestic squabble involving both of his parents.

“My dad was abusive; that’s why we had to flee,” explained Matthews. “My memories are vague, but my family would often retell the stories of our experience, our struggle, and our blessings.”

But after 20 years of being away and serving in the elite unit in the US, Matthews has been given a chance to recreate his memories about his motherland.

Describing the opportunity, Matthews made it clear he never imagined he would ever return to Kenya.

“I never imagined I’d return like this, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to reconnect with my roots,” Matthews said.

Right now, Matthews’s mission involves strengthening ties between Kenya and the rest of the East African nations. He is also tasked with bringing security and stability to the region.

Other roles include creating partnerships between the East African nations and the US on a mutual desire to protect the people.

His inspiring story of grass to grace is one example of how the partnership between the East African nations brings new possibilities and brighter futures for people in need.

Joining the army in the US is not easy. They only recruit US citizens or foreign nationals legally residing in the United States with an Immigration and Naturalization Service Alien Registration Card.

Also, the military cannot assist foreign nationals in obtaining admittance into the United States. So for Matthews, he had to get his papers right before he was considered.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/