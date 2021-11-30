Kenyan woman Lucia Wandibi Waireri found dead in her apartment in Ontario, Canada

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lucia Wandibi Waireri in London Ontario, Canada. Lucia was a loving daughter of Jane Nyangugi Githenya, Nyali, Mombasa and Francis Waireri Mutero of Wichita, Kansas. She was the Granddaughter of Samuel Githenya of Ndenderu, Kiambu.

Niece to Nduta Mui, Maryland. Cousin to Lucy Njoki, Seattle, Moses and Esther kinuthia, Massachusetts and many more. Lucia was found deceased in her apartment during a welfare check yesterday. Family and friends are in the midst of fundraising plans. Lucia will be laid to rest in Kenya. We are kindly requesting for financial support to cater for all the expenses, our target goal is $25,000 USD.

Lucia and her Grandmother: The grandparents and family prayers is for her to see her one more time before she is laid to rest in Kenya.

Lucia attended Edith Cowan university in Australia and graduated in 2009 with a degree in public relations.

In 2011, she relocated to London Ontario Canada for her masters degree.

She was still living in London,Ontario Canada until the day of her passing.

She was very outgoing and had made many friends in Kenya, Australia and Canada.

More information will be communicated as we continue with the plans. Your prayers and support will be greatly appreciated during this difficult time.

Donations & ContributionsMay be sent to , questions and concerns can be sent to-

Lucy Njoki +1 (253) 391-9332 cash app-$lucia8

Nduta Mui +(240) 888-9205 Zelle 240-888-9205

Moses kinuthia +(978)239-3459 cash app-$kinuthia

(For contribution’s, Zelle can be sent to Nduta Mui, Cashapp can be sent to Lucy and Moses)

