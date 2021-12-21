It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Mr. S. D. Mugweh Sr. in Nanyuki on 12/19/2021 after a short illness. He was father to JJ Mugweh and Jane Mbichi of Salt Lake City, Catherine Wariara, Pastor Peter Mugweh, Margaret Wainaina and Betty Willis of Batimore. He was father in law to Jane Miano Mugweh, Catherine Kanegeni Mugweh, Evan Wainaina, Apollo Mbichi and Chris Willis.

The family is seeking for prayers of comfort during this time. Family and friends are meeting for prayers and support at 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on: Monday 12/20/21, Wednesday 12/22/21. Please call/text contacts for Zoom deatils.

Memorial Service will be on Sunday 12/26/21 at 4pm at: Elimu Center

9600 Pulaski Park Drive suite 115

Middle River, MD 21220

Please call/text contacts for Zoom deatils. For financial support: CashApp: $KaranjaMwaura 4104099340, Zelle: [email protected], Pastor Mugweh 410-236-5401, $mugweh. For more information please contact: Karanja Mwaura 4104099340, ulie Weche 4103033335

The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD..

Death Announcement of pastor Mugweh’s Dad Samuel David Mugweh