Keep on: It is darkest before dawn-The day is about to break

A story is told of the famous Chinese bamboo tree that only sprouts five years after it is planted. The seed is said to be hard; requiring fertile ground, sunshine, and consistent watering for five good years before it breaks through the ground. Five years of daily watering. After five years, however, the bamboo blossoms and shoots up to 90 feet tall in just 6 weeks!

Imagine being a farmer and after planting your seed, no sign of growth shows in the first month. This may be too soon to give up, but suppose you exercise patience for three more months, five then ten, and finally a year goes by and no growth signs. Literally, it would be high time for re-planting or even digging up the ground to check if all is well. Then there is this farmer who patiently waters his bamboo daily for five years to maturity. The patience is of its own kind.

Our dreams, goals, or desires can be viewed as the bamboo seed. Once planted in our hearts and minds, there’s a need for nurturing and consistent watering up to fruition. No matter how hard the seeds seem to be, it is the watering that will help in the breaking. With the end result in mind, little consistent steps will go a long way in drawing the dream closer. Like in the Chinese bamboo tree, one year passes by with no single sign, then two, three, four, and finally the fifth. If the farmer gives up in the fourth year then that becomes the end of it.

No matter how long it takes to achieve our dreams, giving up is never the option. Let’s keep watering, patiently, persistently, paying the price no matter how tough it gets. Every effort counts. The results may not be visible now, but what matters most is the input. Are you on the verge of giving up? Hold on, don’t let all the years of toiling go to waste. Try again. Give it another chance. It is darkest before dawn, and the day is about to break. May the Chinese bamboo tree inspire us to keep nurturing our dreams and soar beyond the seemingly impossible.

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

