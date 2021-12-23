No Kenyan will be able to travel without E-Passport from 1st January, 2022

Kenyans traveling from 1st January, 2022 will need  to have the new e-passport, this is after the expiry of the old generation machine-readable passports which had been extended from 1st March, 2021, to 31st December, 2021.

According to messages posted in many  Kenyan Embassies early this year 2021, Kenyan Citizens living in Diaspora were notified that  the Government of the Republic of Kenya had extended
the use of the old generation machine-readable passports (dark blue
passports) from 1st March, 2021, to 31st December, 2021.

The message also read that as of 1st January, 2022, the old generation machine-readable passports will
be invalid and No Kenyan will be able to travel internationally without a
valid East African Community biometric E-Passport.

Throughout the year,  Kenyans had been reminded again and again to to take advantage of the extension and apply for the East African Community biometric E-Passport through the eCitizen Portal.

The  applications for the new Kenyan E-Passport were made available at all Kenyan Embassies, Kenya High Commissions and Consulates.

By Isaac Kariuki/Diaspora Messenger

