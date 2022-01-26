Death Announcement Of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai Of Baltimore Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai Of Baltimore Maryland
Death Announcement Of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai, commonly known as Uncle Mwai. Uncle Mwai passed on Thursday January 21, 2022 in a road accident in Baltimore. The late Mwai was a  loving son to Christine Gathii (Kenya). He was the father of  Maureen Thumbi (Kenya). Dear brother to Anthony Gitonga (Kenya) and Consolata Mumbi Gitonga (Norway). Uncle Mwai hailed from Tumutumu in Nyeri County, Kenya. Uncle Mwai will be laid to rest in Tumutumu, Nyeri County.

More information on funeral arrangements will be shared when available. The family is urgently seeking your  prayers and support. The budget stands at $21,000
Please send financial support to:
Jane Njagua CashApp – $kerhito Zelle – 443-253-0972
Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Pastor Nick Obiero’s Son Keith…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Kenneth Njau Of Atlanta Georgia

FEATURED STORIES

Death Announcement Of Jane Wambui Karanja Of Gaithersburg…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau Of…

Simon Kamuyu
CashApp – $simonkamuyu
Zelle – 410-790-3177
Family and friends are meeting virtually for prayers and support on:
Sunday 1/23/2022   4pm to 5:30 pm
Monday –  1/24/2022  7pm to 8:30pm
Tuesday – 1/25/2022  7pm to 8:30pm
Thursday – 1/27/2022   7pm to 8:30pm
Zoom Meeting Link
Meeting ID: 838 6154 4071
Passcode: 563716
For more information
Simon Kamuyu – 410-790-3177
Karanja Mwaura – 410-409-9340
Pastor Peter Mugweh – 410-236-5401
Jane Njagua – 443-253-0972
Gladys Nguyo – 4434542818
…….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD

 

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

New twist: Police arrest son of Kenyan diaspora man found dead with family

Death Announcement Of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai Of Baltimore Maryland 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -