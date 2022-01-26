Death Announcement Of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai Of Baltimore Maryland
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Thumbi Mwai, commonly known as Uncle Mwai. Uncle Mwai passed on Thursday January 21, 2022 in a road accident in Baltimore. The late Mwai was a loving son to Christine Gathii (Kenya). He was the father of Maureen Thumbi (Kenya). Dear brother to Anthony Gitonga (Kenya) and Consolata Mumbi Gitonga (Norway). Uncle Mwai hailed from Tumutumu in Nyeri County, Kenya. Uncle Mwai will be laid to rest in Tumutumu, Nyeri County.
