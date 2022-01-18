Death Announcement Of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau in Baltimore, Maryland on 1/16/2022 after a short illness. He was husband to Mrs. Salome Muigai of Baltimore, MD. He was father to Ignatius Muigai and Moses Muigai of Baltimore, MD; Humphrey Muigai, Magdalene Muigai, Luis Muigai of Nairobi, Kenya; and Jane Muigai of Norway. He was father-in-law to Peris Kamau of Baltimore, MD among others.

The family is seeking prayers of comfort during this time.
Family and friends are meeting virtually for prayers and support at 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM as follows:
Monday, 1/17/2022
Wednesday 1/19/2022
Friday 1/21/2022
Additional information to follow.
Zoom Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 825 2776 2772
Passcode: 349274
For financial support:
CashApp:
Ignatius Muigai ($igmuigai)
Peris Kamau ($Perismkamau)
Zelle:
Ignatius Muigai (443) 531-3586
For more information please contact:
Ignatius Muigai (443) 531-3586
Moses Muigai (443) 440-7886
Peris Kamau (443) 447-6020
Karanja Mwaura (410) 409-9340
Julie Weche (410) 303-3335
Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339
Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029
Use this link to join the WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bpvb6cnRmiU2Meh93tYWz9
….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD..

 

