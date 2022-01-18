Death Announcement Of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland 

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau in Baltimore, Maryland on 1/16/2022 after a short illness. He was husband to Mrs. Salome Muigai of Baltimore, MD. He was father to Ignatius Muigai and Moses Muigai of Baltimore, MD; Humphrey Muigai, Magdalene Muigai, Luis Muigai of Nairobi, Kenya; and Jane Muigai of Norway. He was father-in-law to Peris Kamau of Baltimore, MD among others.

The family is seeking prayers of comfort during this time.

Family and friends are meeting virtually for prayers and support at 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM as follows:

Monday, 1/17/2022

Wednesday 1/19/2022

Friday 1/21/2022

Additional information to follow.

Zoom Meeting Link:

Meeting ID: 825 2776 2772

Passcode: 349274

For financial support:

CashApp:

Ignatius Muigai ($igmuigai)

Peris Kamau ($Perismkamau)

Zelle:

Ignatius Muigai (443) 531-3586

For more information please contact:

Ignatius Muigai (443) 531-3586

Moses Muigai (443) 440-7886

Peris Kamau (443) 447-6020

Karanja Mwaura (410) 409-9340

Julie Weche (410) 303-3335

Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339

Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029

Use this link to join the WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Bpvb6cnRmiU2Meh93tYWz9

….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD..

