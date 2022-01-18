Death Announcement Of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland
It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Pastor Peter Muigai Kamau in Baltimore, Maryland on 1/16/2022 after a short illness. He was husband to Mrs. Salome Muigai of Baltimore, MD. He was father to Ignatius Muigai and Moses Muigai of Baltimore, MD; Humphrey Muigai, Magdalene Muigai, Luis Muigai of Nairobi, Kenya; and Jane Muigai of Norway. He was father-in-law to Peris Kamau of Baltimore, MD among others.
