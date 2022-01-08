Diaspora Voter Registration to start on 21st January to 6th February 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will roll out the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) from January 17th to February 6, 2022 in preparation for the August 9th General Elections.

On diaspora Voter Registration, Chebukati said the registration for citizens residing outside Kenya would start on 21st January 2022 and end on 6th February 2022 with the exercise being conducted during the official working hours at the Kenyan Embassies, High Commissions and Consulates in respective countries.

Kenyans who are contemplating to travel to Kenya during the period of January 21 to February 6, 2022, or who have already traveled to Kenya and will be in Kenya during that time and would wish to vote while abroad in August, have been asked by the IEBC to register as Diaspora Kenyans at the Anniversary Towers in Nairobi between January 21 and February 6 this year. This will enable them to vote in Diaspora in August after they return abroad.

He added that the Commission would use Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits to capture biometric and biographic details of the voters.

At the same time, the chairman said ECVR II captured eligible Kenyan voters living in Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa, who participated in 2017 General Election, adding that the Commission would extend diaspora voter registration exercise to seven more countries namely, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, South Sudan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Germany.

Chebukati however clarified that a registered voter in diaspora would only be voting for the Presidential elective position.

