Kenyan Born Medic Asha Sigei Appointed Chief Pathologist in US Hospital Kenyan born woman Asha Sigei was appointed as the new Chief Pathologist and Medical Director of the Iredell Memorial Laboratory in North Carolina.

The medical doctor born and raised in Kenya is making waves in the United States of America following her recent appointment to a top position at the Iredell Memorial Laboratory.

Asha Sigei graduated from the University of Nairobi (UoN) with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB.), in 2010 before relocating to the US.

A statement released by the hospital on Thursday, January 6, showed Sigei had been appointed as the new Chief Pathologist and Medical Director of the Iredell Memorial Laboratory.

“At Iredell, I hope to promote the practice of pathology through patient-centric care,” she said following the appointment.

Sigei’s Key roles

As the Chief Pathologist and Medical Director of the laboratory, the medic will oversee the clinical functions of the lab and help ensure accurate diagnostic testing for every patient.

The young medic said she is most excited about working in her new role with all the people at the hospital.

Experience in medicine According to the statement, Sigei of Piedmont Pathology has four years of residency experience in anatomic and clinical pathology. She also has one year of experience in hematopathology and one year of experience working in clinical informatics.

After completing her course at the UoN, she undertook a year-long internship in Kenya before moving to the United States. According to her LinkedIn profile, Sigei received her Master of Management in Clinical Informatics from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, in the US.

She finished her pathology residency program via East Tennessee State University and completed a one-year hematopathology fellowship through the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Sigei is board-certified through the American Board of Pathology,’ read the statement.

Memberships

She is also a member of the Association of Pathology Informatics, the College of American Pathologists, and the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

Sigei is also a member of the American Society of Cytopathology. She received the East Tennessee State University Excellence in Pathology Award in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The medic was also awarded outstanding Healthcare Professional of the Year from Kericho District Hospital, Kenya, in 2012.

