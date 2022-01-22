My Career Talk To Fourth Years At My Former High School

Nkubu High School is where I ate Sembe occasionally and daily portions of Githeri cooked on some paraffin pints. I still wonder to date why cooks used to add paraffin to Githeri, especially in boys’ schools.

Was it a culture of some sort or something that represented a hidden thing? Maybe, you can drop your take on that in the comment section.

Well, those are the memories that cannot escape your mind when you visit your former high school.

That became part of my experience when I visited my alma mater for a career talk to Form Fours.

For a long time, I have always been fascinated by academic excellence and when I touched into the country, I knew that I had some unfinished business at my former school.

This culminated into a career talk guiding students on the journey ahead as evident in this video.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

