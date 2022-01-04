New Year New Perspective: What To Do In Order To Succeed In 2022

It’s a new year and with it you must have a new perspective for the remaining days of 2022. What do you see? How do you perceive it? What are you going to do about it?

I recommend the following for a start.

Be ready for change Let go for what is passed Grateful for what we have

Meanwhile, get ready to move and set yourself up for success. After all 2022 is the year of expansion and extraordinary harvest. But when we talk about success what is it that we must look to achieve and actualize.

CHANGE

The first thing to do is to accept the change that comes with expansion. It’s like birthing, there are likely to be some cracks and pain, but the product is a source of joy and great satisfaction.

FLEXIBILITY

Next, it is imperative to be flexible by checking what worked in 2021 and seeing how better it can work this year.

SUCCESS

Love success. Why? Because if you love it almost always bounces back in your favour and sticks around.

GOALS

Be intentional about the kind of goals you set for yourself. I recommend that you set up challenging goals to push yourself beyond your comfort zone.

COLLABORATE

Collaboration means you achieve more by engaging with others. It is a fact that alone we can only do so much. And with all this in place, we are sure to have a year of great harvest and expansion.

Happy New Year 2022 and God bless.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

