The Optiven Group has marked another milestone as it enters it’s 22nd year of service with the appointment of three women to top positions in the company. At an event to celebrate the move, staff in different departments gathered at Serena Hotel on 5th January 2021 at a thanksgiving service that was packed to capacity.

Mr. George Wachiuri, Group Chief Executive says, “as Optiven we had in the last quarter of 2021 done massive restructuring to accommodate the projected growth which we are looking at cross-border expansion in 2022 beginning with the Democratic Republic of Congo. ” On job creation, Wachiuri noted that the company is keen on creating 200+ opportunities in the period ending 2027 in addition to the current 400 staff and over 1,000 others working within the project sites.

Announcing the new developments, Optiven will now have a Director of Strategy and Operations as Mary Wacuka moves from her position as General Manager. Winnie Joseph moves from her previous position of Group Human Resource Manager to become the Associate Director for Human Resource and Talent Development. Racheal Ndunge was also appointed to be Head of Sales for Optiven Real Estate and she shall be in charge of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo respectively. Other key appointments include Christine Kasaya as Head of Customer Experience and Josephine Karumba as one of the Regional Sales and Marketing Managers.

As the company embraces gender inclusivity, the place of men in the workplace was not forgotten. The company promoted a number of managers led by Lawrence Kesesi as Associate Director of Operations, Geoffrey Muturi as Associate Director for Accounting and Finance and John Kyalo as Associate Director for Registry and Special Assignment. Others were George Muteti, James Mugo and Peter Gitonga as Regional Sales and Marketing Managers.

According to Wachiuri, there are plans to further re-organize the Optiven Group Foundation, a move that saw the appointment of Kevin Doyle an American citizen as a Special Advisor. Wachiuri adds that, “there are other numerous appointments that will allow the company to cope and plan with growth and succession planning. As a conglomerate we continue to improve on our structure to support growth and innovation as well as nurture ICT and improve our values of professionalism, honesty customer obsession and innovation”.

ABOUT OPTIVEN

The Optiven Group is a conglomerate which hosts Kenya’s leading Real Estate company, Optiven Homes, hospitality and the Optiven Group Foundation. Through the real estate arm, the company has been awarded numerous awards for it’s values and transformative agenda for the years it has been in operation. The company is currently at incubation stage under IBUKA as it seeks to get into the Nairobi Securities Exchange. As part of it’s growth strategy, the company will invest in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s real estate while continuing to impact the hospitality industry through a hotel and franchises.

