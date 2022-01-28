The United States Issues Security Alert Against Kenya

The United States (US) has issued a security alert against Kenya over potential increase in acts of violent extremism in the country.

The US Embassy urged people living in Kenya to be vigilant and exercise caution especially when out in public places.

The Embassy asked citizens to avoid places such as shopping malls, clubs, restaurants, places of worship and any locations frequented by tourists.

Citizens were also discouraged from participating in public events, such as demonstrations and celebratory gatherings.

This comes hours after the French government has issued a warning to its citizens who are in Kenya of a looming terror attack targeting places often visited by foreigners in the country.

France cautioned its people and expatriates from other foreign nations against frequenting crowded public places which it labelled as hotspots.

The German embassy also cautioned its citizens to be weary and alert when visiting public places over the coming days.

These are in addition to the general rules that the embassy has for its nationals whenever they are out in public.

However, the National Police Service urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, assuring Kenyans that security has been beefed up.

In a statement, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they have beefed up security across the country saying they are well prepared to contain any attack.

“The service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern-day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats, Security operations that ensure imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority

“The National Police Service assures the public that security in the country has been scaled up through different policing operations,” NPS said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

