Video: Kenyan Diaspora man stuns French media After TV Address In Kiswahili

Kenyan Diaspora man Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu, from Lamu, stunned the media in France after responding to their questions in Swahili.

Bamkuu had just joined the French third-tier side, La Berrichonne de Châteauroux and the club held a press briefing where he faced the media.

Since he is not fluent in French, Bamzuu answered their questions in Swahili and Kenyans lauded him for his choice of language.

This is the first time a player from Lamu joined the French third-tier side.

Bamkuu told the media that he was grateful for the chance and believes he will be able to be successful in his new journey.

“My promise to the club is that I will dedicate myself to them and also I will fly the Kenyan flag high.

“I am ready for the challenge. Thank you La Berrichonne de Châteauroux for the great reception. Feeling at home already,” he stated.

The protege was grateful to Lamu gubernatorial aspirant Umra Omar, who contributed greatly to his relocation to France.

Umra through a social media post congratulated Feisal as she wished the midfielder success in his new career.

“Congratulations to Feiswal. Super proud of you, may you make Lamu shine even brighter. I look forward to the LamUmoja Football League supporting more talents. This is only the beginning,” the post read.

Through a video, Feiswal was seen joining his teammates and taking part in the team’s training sessions.

The young Kenyan footballer will have the privilege of wearing the highly coveted number 10 jersey.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

