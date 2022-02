A Life Well Lived: Death Announcement of Enid Gicuku Kamuti

We are sad to announce the passing of Mrs Enid Gicuku Kamuti, beloved sister to Mercy Nyagah of Naples Florida

Enid is daughter to the late Mr Obadiah J Nyagah, and the late Mrs Alice Warue Nyagah.

Wife to Mr Nicholas Kamuti of Kianjokoma.

Loving mother to Tom Nyagah and Joy Kathumbi, Jeremiah Munene, Caeser Mugambi and Alice Stella Mwende, all of Nairobi, Kenya.

She is sister to Suzanne Mukami of Meru, Julius Muthee of Kimuri, Mercy Nyagah (USA), Michael Nyagah lately of Thika, and the late Noel Njagi of Kiarimui

Auntie to Drs George Mugendi and Eliza Ikiara, Dickson Munene and Nancy Munyua and Eyan Mugambi among others.

She is a doting grandmother to Gatugi, Kendi, Mwenda, Gatwiri, Kageni, Somi, Tugi, Mukami, & Munyua among others.

The cortege departs Gakwegori Funeral Home in Embu on March 4th 2022 at 9.30am, heading to the Kianjokoma Catholic Church.

We will lay her to rest at her Mairori home after Christian rites May the Lord grant our beloved Enid Eternal Rest. For directions and updates pls contact: Suzanne Nyagah 0722 874 616 Tom Nyagah Kamuti 0720 809 515

