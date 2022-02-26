DP William Ruto Ejected As Jubilee Deputy Party Leader

Deputy President William Ruto has been ejected as Jubilee’s deputy part party leader.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the other hand elected as the Jubilee party leader for the next five years.

The move raises eyebrows whether President Uhuru Kenyatta will be leaving power anytime soon

Jubilee also had a number of appointments in various vacant posts.

Also picked are new national officials including Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni who will take over from Raphael Tuju as secretary-general.

Influential leader David Murathe has been retained as the deputy vice-chairman under Nelson Nzuya.

Kitutu chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi is one of the four Jubilee deputy party leaders.

Others are Katobu Ngatobu, Naomi Shaban and Peter Mositet.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega is the Jubilee party director of elections.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

