GRATITUDE: Attitude Of Gratitude Is Foundation Of All Abundance

Being grateful for what we have opens room for more, and we are told that an attitude of gratitude is the foundation of all abundance. When all seems or feels lost and our world is coming to an end, being alive alone is reason enough to be grateful. At least we are alive.

Driving down the town, a man spotted a bigger and current model of car. He wished he could have it and was miserable that he couldn’t afford it. Another man on a bicycle passed by him and wished he could have that small car to himself. Sadly, it would take him ages to ever afford a car. He was saddened that all he could afford was a bicycle. As he cycled, a man on foot admired him and wished he could own a bicycle for his errands. However, he got discouraged that he would never be in a position to have one. While walking sombrely across the street, a man without legs saw how beautiful it was to be on two legs. He was depressed that he would never know what it felt like to move by himself, then a man without limbs was wheeled by, wishing he could only have hands.

What you have is someone else’s dream, the little you have is what others are lacking. It is easy to see the greener grass and notice greater ideas making the news, forgetting that our own grass needs to be watered and our ideas executed in order to yield results. Appreciate what you have.

It is okay to dream big and yearn for more. Desiring success is acceptable but acknowledge the little progress you are making. Appreciate the little, small wins. Be grateful for where you are now as you work towards where you want to be. Be thankful that you are still alive to make your dreams count, and every step of the journey will be worthwhile; regardless of your current status. Gratitude will not only turn our lives around but make the seemingly impossible possible.

Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

