How To Dominate: Be Extraordinary To Achieve Your Goals

People who get inspired live longer and attract other people. They also achieve their targets easily, are motivated, energized, and grow. Teams that are inspired dominate. Leaders inspired can lead a movement that can topple power. So how do you dominate?

Be extraordinary to achieve your goals mainly through hard work done extraordinarily. Go the extra mile and verify before you trust.

Presence on the ground is a great way to dominate because stakeholders can feel you.

Social Media presence is a key way to dominate.

Identify the right target then pursue to avoid wasting time and resources.

Knowledge and information based on research will open doors for you.

If it works, repeat it over and over to enjoy the results, especially if the model works.

Consistency and updates in what you do provides an outlook of dependency.

Be bold and willing to take risks especially if things seem not to be working.

Agility is the key to open the doors of opportunity. This means understanding quickly then moving quickly and strategically.

Have innovative ideas and ways of doing things in order to conquer.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

