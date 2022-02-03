Private Wedding: Pregnant Lillian Ng’ang’a Finally Weds Singer Juliani

Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian Nganga has finally wedded her lover Singer Juliani. In a leaked wedding photo, Lilian can be seen with a protruding midsection.

A source told Mpasho, “Lillian is on her second trimester and the dress was designed to factor that in.”

The two held a private wedding on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Kiambu county.

The newlyweds were dressed in a baby pink flowing wedding gown and Juliani had a snow-white t-shirt with an ivory jacket, dark-coloured pair of trousers and white sneakers.

Juliani had three groomsmen while Lilian had two bridesmaids who wore off the shoulder lavender gowns.

The wedding theme colours were white and black. The total invited guests were less than 50.

Lilian celebrated the wedding day by sharing a photo of her face beat photo wearing a cute ivory gown.

She captioned the photo;

“Happy and grateful to be alive to see my favourite #2 looking soooo aligned! ~ 2.2.22 ~”

Close friend, Boniface Mwangi on his social media posted: “Tumengara and the mission is unknown. But for now, we live life,” adding, “Life is beautiful and music is life.”

