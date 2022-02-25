Ruto Allies, Murkomen and Sudi Visit Sabina Chege at Nairobi Hospital

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have visited Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege at Nairobi Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Sabina was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, February 16.

The MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto visited their colleague on Thursday, February 24 shortly before Nairobi governor Ann Kananu visited Sabina too.

Through her social media page, Sabina lauded Sudi and Murkomen for visiting her despite their political indifferences.

The two MPs support DP Ruto while Sabina supports ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us,” she wrote on Twitter.

The visit comes a day after Raila visited Sabina alongside the Azimio la Umoja team led by Governor Hassan Joho, Kanini kega, Junet Mohamed, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, and Gladys Wanga.

It’s not yet clear what the woman representative is ailing from but news of her hospitalization was revealed by her lawyers when they appeared before IEBC.

Explaining why Sabina was not present, Otiende told the IEBC commission that Sabina was admitted to the Nairobi hospital on February 16th, 2022.

“The respondent (Woman Rep. Sabina Chege) is not in attendance today as she is indisposed and has been admitted in Nairobi Hospital on 16th of February and is currently still undergoing treatment,” Otiende Amollo told the commission.

