Sneak Peek of Lilian Nganga’s book Dubbed, Madam First Lady

Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Muli has urged his followers to make the most out of life since nothing is guaranteed.

Through her Instagram page, she shared her take on life stating that it is thoughtful to enjoy life to the maximum in any given opportunity.

“Nothing is ever promised to remain the same-life, family, love, friends, work etc. So when you have it going good, milk it dry and enjoy it to the max,” Lilian wrote on her InstaStory.

Lilian also announced that she is set to launch her book dubbed, Madam First Lady soon.

In an Instagram post, she said the book will detail her life before and after becoming the Machakos First Lady and her achievements while holding the office.

“On this magical day, 22.2.22. When my significant no #2 aligns, I am delighted to give you a sneak peek of something special I have been working on for the last two months. MadamFirstLady! This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth

“From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady’s Office to the eventual “stepping down” from the position,” she wrote.

Lilian had a long term relationship with Machakos governor Alfred Mutua until 2021 when they announced their separation.

Through her Instagram page, Lilian put up a post to announce the end of their relationship, further noting that she had stepped down as the First Lady of Machakos County.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her post read.

“With this, I put down the Machakos first lady cap and what an honour it has been to be of service. I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work, etc through the Lilian Nganga foundation as this has always formed who I am as a person.”

Sneak Peek of Lilian Nganga’s book Dubbed, Madam First Lady