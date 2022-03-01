Death Announcement of Agnes Mwelu Wesonga of Worcester, MA

It is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory of Agnes Mwelu Wesonga (née Makau) of Worcester MA. Agnes was the beloved wife to Albert Wesonga, (Kenya) Mother to Frank (Dj Franq- Worcester), Veronica, Rose and Patricia Wesonga (Kenya). She was Mother-in-Love to Miriam Kinuthia-Wesonga, Moses Issaji, Dennis Kalama and Solomon Njau. She was an absolutely dotting Grandma to Abby Wesonga, Masha and Tana Kalama, Shirū and Sean Njau.

It was a tough couple months of illness and hospitalizations before God called her back to Him. She was in admission at UMASS Memorial Hospital where she received her last rites and prayers a few minutes before her transition On Feb 27th 2022, Agnes rested with her loved ones physically and digitally surrounding her.

We’re so grateful for her husband and children who gave so much of themselves in providing care for Agnes. For the UMASS Cardiac team that looked through every treatment humanly possible. For the nurses’ boundless compassion and care. For Father Jonathan who guided her faith as she gave her last breath. For friends’ and family’s constant support. We are so thankful for YOU, and may God bless you.

We will be soon communicating on further plans to lay Agnes to rest.

Thank you so much for your continued support to the family and friends of Agnes Wesonga. As we initiate and continue with plans for a send off, family and friends will be have evening in-person and Zoom prayer meetings. We shall be convening at 173 Holden Street, Worcester MA. 01606 from 6pm-9pm.

Worcester funeral services will be on Friday, March 4th from 4pm. Proper times, and location will be made available soon.

In lieu of flowers a love donation can be made for seeing Mum off to Kenya and onwards to Bungoma for burial, and can be sent to: Catherine Macharia- 774-262-4596. Cashapp, Zelle and Venmo available.

Our Kenya-based friends and family can use MPESA to Francis Wesonga-0705 105 786

We’re grateful for the outpouring of love and support. God ALWAYS bless!

