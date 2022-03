We are saddened to announce the sudden death of Alexander Fredrick Dimba, son to Alex and Stellah Dimba of Lubbock, Texas which occured on Wednesday the 23rd of February 2022 at his home.

Alexander, better known to many of his friends and family as ‘Aleki’ or ‘Pablo’ was born on October 23rd 1997 in Lubbock Texas. Alexander was always jovial and outgoing. Alexander leaves behind his parents, a sister, Connie Dimba, many relatives across the United States of America

Until his death, Alexander was a final year student of Personal Financial Planning at Texas Tech University. He was an alumnus of South Plains College and Friendship High School the class of 2015. We are appealing to family, friends and well-wishers to help raise funds to cover for the funeral expenses. The funds will go a long way to accord Alexander a befitting send off. Funeral and Burial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Please forward contributions to Thomas Yongo Dimba

Zelle app, Cash app, Venmo app : +18067903860

God Bless

‎Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Fq0nzwbotQ02UmgynA8Mma

Death Announcement Of Alexander Fredrick Dimba Of Lubbock, Texas