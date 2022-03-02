It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden demise of Lucy Wangui Nganga (Wakiguru) of Baltimore, MD, USA which occurred in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was beloved wife to Peter Nganga Kiguru, loving mother to Wenceslous Gikunju Nganga (Baltimore, MD), Maxwell Kiguru Nganga (Seattle, WA) and Late Esther Wanjiru Nganga.

Mother-in-law to Jackie Kiguru (Seattle, WA) and Caroline Njane-Gikunju (Baltimore, MD).

Grandmother to Tyrone, Brooks, Trevone, Lucy, Quincy, Amani, Peter and John. Sister to Steve Gikunju (Durham, NC), Late Joseph Gikunju, Ngige Gikunju, Iroha Gikunju, Late Kinyanjui Gikunju and Late Hannah Muiru.

Please Keep the family in your prayers and join them for prayer service at Gikunju Nganga/Caroline Njane’s residence and also on ZOOM (Meeting ID# 851 7491 5798, password 12345) on Tuesday (03/01), Wednesday (03/02) and Friday (03/03).

Funeral arrangements and repatriations plans from Atlanta Georgia to Kenya are underway and the dates will be communicated later.

For financial support use:

Cashapp to Caroline Njane-Gikunju $carolnjane (410-710-7072)

Zelle to Wenceslous Gikunju Nganga 404-858-9764

For more information, please contact

Hellen Muthui: 570-768-0373

Kamau Njane: 443-570-8680

Silas Njane: 443-858-9570

Catherine Nyotta: 443-616-9560

Death Announcement of Lucy Wangui Nganga of Baltimore, MD