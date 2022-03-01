It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the promotion to glory of Simon Nganga Kamau AKA Mzee wa Kijiji of Upper Darby, PA on 02/20/22 while undergoing treatment at Einstein Hospital, Montgomery. He was the beloved husband of Damaris Nganga of Upper Darby, PA, father to Martin Nganga (Marto) of Glenolden, PA, Wachuka Nganga of Reading, PA, and Margaret Nganga ( shiro) of Upper Darby, PA , brother to Richard Thuo, John Bubi, Joel Mwaura, Amos Kamau and George Waiharo. He was a loving grandfather as well as a dear friend to many. As the family prepares to send him to his final resting place in Githunguri, Kiambu county, Kenya, they request your prayers and financial support in an effort to give him the send-off he deserves!

Please channel your donations directly to:Damaris Nganga. Cashapp :*$DamarisNganga* Phone: 484 472 2974. orZelle: *Martin Nganga*Phone: 610-202-7835

Viewing from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM, and Memorial Service from 12PM (EST), will be held on Saturday 3/5/22 at Trinity Episcopal Church – 700 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Kindly pass this message to others and share the link below for those who would like to join the WhatsApp group that has been created.

Sincerely,

The Planning Committee .

Death Announcement Of Simon Nganga Kamau Of Upper Darby, PA