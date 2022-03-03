PHOTOS: DP Ruto Meets US Assistant Secretary Of State For Africa

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee. Ruto was hosted by Secretary Phee at her Washington DC office.

Among issues discussed during the meeting was the Kenya-US strategic partnership, the coming elections and the country’s other partners.

The DP was accompanied by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who is also a coalition partner in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Governor Anne Waiguru, MP Adan Duale and former Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba. Ruto is on a 12-day trip of the United States, United Kingdom and Qatar.

“The Deputy President will later today visit the White House for a meeting at the National Security Council,” read the statement.

The DP travelled to the US on Sunday and he has held several meetings and public addresses on leadership and governance.

By BRIAN ORUTA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

