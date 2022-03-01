Prof Makau Mutua Appointed Spokesperson of Raila Presidential Campaign

Kenyan Diaspora Prof. Makau Mutua has been appointed as the spokesperson of Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign and head of its think tank.

Mutua has been an ardent supporter of the former Prime Minister.

The appointment comes hours after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioned the integrity of the former stating that he witnessed the signing of their political pact with Odinga in 2017.

Musyoka accused Mutua of failing to convene a meeting to broker a coalition deal with the former premier having in mind their National Super Alliance (NASA) deal.

“I have tried twice to have Prof. Makau Mutua convene a meeting between me and my brother Raila Odinga in his capacity as the depository of this most important document.

“On his part, Prof. Makau stands in breach of his obligation under the agreement since he has already joined Odinga’s campaign team,” the Wiper leader said.

Responding to the claims, Prof Mutua downplayed the allegations stating they have no bearing on current negotiations

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

