Ruto Ally Kositany Ignites Social Media After Gubernatorial Bid Announcement

Former Jubilee deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany has sent social media into a frenzy after he announced that he’ll run for a gubernatorial seat in the upcoming August polls.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, the Soy Member of Parliament shared a poster indicating that he would be running for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat on UDA ticket.

In less than 10 minutes the tweet was gaining a lot of replies as a section of Kenyans took on the lawmaker over his August ambitions.

According to a few users, the ardent Deputy President William Ruto supporter was being too ambitious in running for such a top office.

“This is the joke of the year. Huyu hana agenda kabisa.” @magenche tweeted while @RoonoChebusa added, “Get serious buana.”

A section of Kenyans were quicker to ask the MP about his agenda in the polls.

“What do you bring to Uasin G County ama bora unapinga Baba the 5th you deserve to lead?” @makayiemba posed.

Other users did not shy off from assuring the DP Ruto ally that he’ll fail terribly in the polls.

“You will lose terribly to KOTI MOJA… Believe me you,” @ouma_teddy replied to the tweet.

Kositany is now seeking to succeed the incumbent Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago who sources have reported that he’ll run for a senatorial seat.

